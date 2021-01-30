Task force arrests 40 for violating sanitation law in Oyo

The Task force in Oyo State on Saturday arrested 40 persons in Ibadan for violating the state’s environmental sanitation law.

The team also impounded 50 vehicles and 75 motorcycles during an enforcement exercise in the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdulateef Oyeleke, who led the enforcement team, told residents of Bodija-Secretariat Road that violation of the movement restriction during the sanitation exercise was a criminal offense.

He said: “Today being the last Saturday of the month, people are expected to observe the monthly sanitation exercise by taking care of their surroundings. It is a nationwide exercise whereby each state adopts its own policy.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt demolishes shops, seals filling station

“Here in Oyo State, the sanitation exercise is between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and of course, there is a restriction of vehicular and human movements and anyone found on the road and not on an essential service would be made to face the law as appropriate sanction would be given for disobeying the law of the land.

“This is to let the people know that nobody is above the law of the land and people should be made to be a respecter of the law of the land. The people apprehended will serve as a deterrent to others that might want to do the same next time.”

The commissioner urged residents of Oyo State to comply with the sanitation laws in order to make the state safer and healthier for its citizens.

Join the conversation

Opinions