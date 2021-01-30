20 die in Kwara auto crash

At least 20 persons were confirmed dead on Saturday morning in an auto crash along the Bode Saadu-Ilorin Road in Kwara State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, told journalists that the crash was caused by reckless driving.

He said: “The multiple road traffic crash occurred at about 3:00 a.m. today (Saturday) at a location called Oloko area. It involved three vehicles – a blue commercial MAK Truck GGE614XM, a white commercial Mitsubishi canter Truck BRK534YX, and a white Toyota Hummer bus KEY479YE.

“Of the 31 persons involved in the crash, 17 passengers in the 18-seater bus were burnt beyond recognition as a result of the fire that gutted the bus.

“Three other persons died in other vehicles involved, bringing the number of dead persons to 20.

“11 other persons were rescued with various degrees of injuries ranging from bruises, burns to fractures, and were taken to Aduagba Clinic and Maternity, Olokonla. The deceased persons were also deposited at the clinic.”

Owoade cautioned motorists to be careful and patient on the wheels.

