The Best Stories of the 2022 NFL Season

When it comes to American football, the NFL is one of the most exciting sports leagues in the world. There’s as much going on off the grid as there is on it, which gives the fans and the media lots to talk about. The 2022 season was as dramatic as any other, and it was the Kansas City Chiefs who walked away with the Lombardi trophy by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl. The Chief are regularly amongst the favorites in the NFL odds to win the Super Bowl, so the victory may not have come as a huge surprise to some fans.

But there was more than just a Super Bowl win to talk about from the 2022 season. Below is a look at some of the biggest stories, including some of the best matches of the season and some surprise performances.

The NFC East

The NFC East really threw a spanner in the normal works of the NFL. According to some NFL followers out there, it’s one of the worst divisions in American football sometimes, if not the worst itself. This wasn’t the case in 2022. Surprisingly, at one point, all four teams were on to feature in the playoffs and add real chaos to the normal run of events in the league.

A struggle from the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are often one of the leading Super Bowl contenders from the NFC, but in 2022 they looked far from it. Scoring was down heavily in the conference, and the struggles of the Buccaneers in offense was one of the reasons why. Slow starts aren’t something new to the Buccaneers, but trouble with their running game was apparent, and they also weren’t very good in the third down. An unexpected 21-3 drubbing by the Carolina Panthers highlighted just how tough the Buccaneers were finding the going.

The New York Giants turnaround

At the end of 2021, the New York Giants were broken, and they acknowledged it. Fast forward to the 2022 postseason and the team have beaten the Vikings in a playoff game but then come unstuck against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York rivals the Jets had found themselves in an equally dire position at the end of 2021 and should have been taking notes. Whereas the Giants fired their general manager, Dave Gettleman, and their head coach, Joe Judge, the Jets continued to place their faith in their general manager, Joe Douglas, and head coach, Robert Saleh. Joe Schoen took over as general manager for the Giants and Brian Daboll as the team’s head coach.

Green Bay Packers 31 vs Dallas Cowboys 28

The Green Bay Packers could have been forgiven for feeling down on their luck. They went into their clash with the Dallas Cowboys while on a streak of five consecutive losses. The game looked to be turning into their sixth consecutive loss when the Packers fell majorly behind 28-14. Instead, they transformed it into one of the most exciting games of the season by mounting a comeback with consecutive tries and forcing the game into extra time. The Cowboys advanced up the field and had a chance to win, but turned the ball over. Having forced their way to the 10 yard line, the Packers kicked a field goal and clinched the game.

Tom Brady retires and then comes out of retirement

In late January 2022, the news began to flood the sporting world that Tom Brady was going to retire. The tributes and congratulations messages came pouring in. Some questioned whether the story was true, but Brady himself called time on his glittering career on February 1st.

Forty days later, the former Buccaneers quarterback decided he no longer wanted to be a former Buccaneers quarterback. He’d gone into retirement out of a wish to spend more time with his family, not because of the physical toll the game had been starting to take on his body. Now he wanted to pursue is ambition of playing at 45 years old and to chase an eighth Super Bowl title.

Minnesota Vikings 33 vs Buffalo Bills 30

On the same day as the Packers had gone head-to-head with the Cowboys, the Vikings faced the Bills and a close game ensued. Initially, the Bills had charged out ahead 27-10 after conceding a touchdown early, and the writing looked to be on the wall for the Vikings, but the Minnesota team dug deep, bounced back and the Bills then forced the game into extra time. With less than a minute on the clock, the Vikings capitalized on a fumble and kicked a field goal to make the game theirs.

The 2022 season was packed with exciting moments, and you can expect more in the 2023 season. In terms of stories to watch out, keep your eye open to see how Jordan Love steps up for the Packers following the departure of Aaron Rodgers, and also how Sean Peyton restores the Denver Broncos.

