Three die in Niger’s helicopter crash

At least three people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Niger Republic on Monday.

The Nigerien defence ministry said in a statement the helicopter crashed while landing at a military base in Niamey, the country’s capital.

The Russian-built Mi-17 chopper, according to the ministry was returning from a routine training flight when the accident occurred.

It added that an investigation has commenced to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The statement read: “Unfortunately, all three crewmembers – a Nigerien officer and NCO and an expatriate instructor – died immediately despite efforts by rescue services to put out the fire.”

