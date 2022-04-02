Three feared dead as Trailer falls on vehicle in Lagos (VIDEO)

At least three people were feared dead on Saturday night after a truck fell on a car at Abalti Barracks along Funsho Williams Avenue in Lagos.

In a video posted on social media, rescue workers were seen trying to remove the victims from the damaged car.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. along the busy highway.

An eyewitness simply identified as Tomiwa_A confirmed the incident on Twitter.

He wrote: “Mr. Governor @jidesanwoolu a trailer fell off a bridge unto the car Infront of me at Ojuelegba and it is the most fucked up thing I’ve ever seen in my life, I’m supposed to be dead right now.

“If there’s anything your administration should be known for, it should be stopping this.”

This just happened at Ojuelegba this night pic.twitter.com/qRrzUSbRzG — Ejike 🇺🇦 ⚪️ (@OfficialEjike) April 2, 2022

