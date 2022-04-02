Metro
Three feared dead as Trailer falls on vehicle in Lagos (VIDEO)
At least three people were feared dead on Saturday night after a truck fell on a car at Abalti Barracks along Funsho Williams Avenue in Lagos.
In a video posted on social media, rescue workers were seen trying to remove the victims from the damaged car.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. along the busy highway.
An eyewitness simply identified as Tomiwa_A confirmed the incident on Twitter.
READ ALSO: Tension in Lagos as trailer crushes school pupils, injures others
He wrote: “Mr. Governor @jidesanwoolu a trailer fell off a bridge unto the car Infront of me at Ojuelegba and it is the most fucked up thing I’ve ever seen in my life, I’m supposed to be dead right now.
“If there’s anything your administration should be known for, it should be stopping this.”
Watch the video below.
This just happened at Ojuelegba this night pic.twitter.com/qRrzUSbRzG
— Ejike 🇺🇦 ⚪️ (@OfficialEjike) April 2, 2022
See photos below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...