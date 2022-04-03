Imo Police names IPOB masterminds of attacks on stations

The identities of two of the masterminds of attacks on police formations in Imo State have been revealed by the State Police Command.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Michael Abattam, who addressed a press conference on Saturday at the State Police Headquarters in Owerri, said the suspects were behind the bombing of the Mbieri Police Station in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Abattam who gave the names of the suspects as Solomon Umunakwu and Uzoma Umunakwe, said they are both natives of Mbieri and members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the Abattam, the suspects are escapees of the Imo Correctional Center following a jailbreak that occurred on April 5, 2021.

He also gave names of others who were part of the attacks to include two brothers, Kelechi Onuoma, aka Ikaba, and Kelvin Onuoma, aka Alabalaba, both natives of Atta in Njaba Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: IPOB meets South-East monarchs, cancels sit-at-home

The police spokesman also said that operatives of the Command have uncovered the hideout of other gang members in Njaba local government where sophisticated weapons were discovered.

“On searching the hideouts, the following items were recovered; three locally made pistols, one cut to size gun, one Beretta pistol number NAF-P 3296, one dagger, four rounds of live cartridges, two police belts.

“Other items recovered were one Eastern Security Network uniform, one black beret, one army camouflage scarf, two big sacks of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and one iron saw blade.

“Meanwhile, the police operatives are on an aggressive manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums,” he added.

