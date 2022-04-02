Police arrests suspected cultist for alleged murder of father in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 27-year-old suspected cultist, Ibrahim Sikiru, over the alleged murder of his father in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, said Sikiru was arrested on March 30 following a complaint lodged at Onipanu divisional headquarters by a neighbour to the deceased, Abiodun Sunday.

The statement read: “Sunday told the police that the deceased, Mumuni Ibrahim, a night security man came home and met his son still sleeping.

“He asked the son why he was still sleeping at that time of the day, and this got the suspect so infuriated that he brought out a cutlass and cut the victim in five different places.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested and the victim rushed to General Hospital for treatment.

“The suspect, who is suspected to be a cultist, has no reasonable explanation for his action when interrogated.

“The victim gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at general hospital on March 31, 2022, and the family insisted on burying him according to the dictate of his religion.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”

