Thugs invade APC collation centre in Benue, injure scores

Some thugs stormed the All Progressive Congress (APC) election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue State, and injured scores of people.

The Chairman of APC Electoral Committee for Benue South, Hon. Moses Mkeenem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He noted the thugs who were perceived to be in support of one of the aspirants invaded the premises with dangerous weapons

The chairman added that security operatives at the venue quickly intervened and restored normalcy.

The statement read: “I wish to inform the general public, especially Benue South APC stakeholders, that few moments ago, I was at the Apa Gate Hotel, venue of the distribution of electoral materials/collation of election results for the APC 2022 Benue South Senatorial Primary Election, and my committee had just distributed nomination forms to ward returning officers for six local governments; namely Ado, Apa, Otukpo, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo, and Oju; when all of a sudden, thugs believed to be loyal to one of the aspirants in the election invaded the premises with guns and other lethal weapons.

“The thugs successfully snatched the key of my car from my driver. As I issue this press statement, I am reliably informed that the thugs are snooping all over Otukpo town, searching for me. Hence, I had to find a safe haven to hide for a while.

“Consequently, the collation exercise is hereby suspended, until further measures could be taken to guarantee the safety and security of members of the Electoral Committee and other APC stakeholders at the Apa Gate Hotel, venue of the distribution of electoral materials/collation of election results.”

