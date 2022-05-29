News
Thugs invade APC collation centre in Benue, injure scores
Some thugs stormed the All Progressive Congress (APC) election collation centre in Otukpo, Benue State, and injured scores of people.
The Chairman of APC Electoral Committee for Benue South, Hon. Moses Mkeenem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.
He noted the thugs who were perceived to be in support of one of the aspirants invaded the premises with dangerous weapons
The chairman added that security operatives at the venue quickly intervened and restored normalcy.
The statement read: “I wish to inform the general public, especially Benue South APC stakeholders, that few moments ago, I was at the Apa Gate Hotel, venue of the distribution of electoral materials/collation of election results for the APC 2022 Benue South Senatorial Primary Election, and my committee had just distributed nomination forms to ward returning officers for six local governments; namely Ado, Apa, Otukpo, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo, and Oju; when all of a sudden, thugs believed to be loyal to one of the aspirants in the election invaded the premises with guns and other lethal weapons.
READ ALSO: PDP wins all positions in Benue LG elections
“The thugs successfully snatched the key of my car from my driver. As I issue this press statement, I am reliably informed that the thugs are snooping all over Otukpo town, searching for me. Hence, I had to find a safe haven to hide for a while.
“Consequently, the collation exercise is hereby suspended, until further measures could be taken to guarantee the safety and security of members of the Electoral Committee and other APC stakeholders at the Apa Gate Hotel, venue of the distribution of electoral materials/collation of election results.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...