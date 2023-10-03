Politics
Tribunal upholds PDP lawmaker’s election in Abia constituency
The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Tuesday upheld the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Solomon Akpulonu, in the March 18 election held in the Obingwa East State Constituency of Abia State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Akpolonu as the winner of the election ahead of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Azubuike.
Azubuike, however, challenged the INEC’s declaration on two grounds.
He alleged that the election was marred by fraud and demanded the cancellation of the votes in 28 polling units in the constituency.
He also claimed that the election did not comply with the electoral act.
READ ALSO: PDP accuses Otti, Fagbemi of intimidating Abia tribunal
In its ruling, the three-member panel headed by Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
The tribunal held that the petitioner did not prove the allegations of fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act beyond a reasonable doubt.
It declared Akpulonu as the validly elected lawmaker in the constituency and awarded N200,000 cost against the petitioner.
