Troops destroy bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna

The air component of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday destroyed bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna.

The statement read: “Feedback to the Kaduna state government revealed that a camp in Riyawa, Igabi LGA, was targeted and destroyed. A terrorist location at the Tofa general area of Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly engaged and struck.

READ ALSO: Troops raid bandits’ hideouts, rescue 9 victims in Kaduna

“Close air support was provided to ground troops conducting operations in Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa and Farin Ruwa areas of Birnin Gwari LGA.

“Armed reconnaissance was carried out along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Manini, Kuriga, Gagafada, Kushaka, Polewire, and Kamfanin Doka areas spanning Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs.

“No suspicious activity was observed at the locations covered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now