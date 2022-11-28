Troops raid bandits’ hideouts, rescue 9 victims in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued nine kidnapped persons during raids on suspected bandits’ hideouts in Kaso, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the troops engaged the bandits on the Tantatu high ground and forced the criminals to retreat into the forest.

Aruwan said: “The troops searched the camp and rescued nine kidnapped persons.

“The initial debriefing of the rescued victims revealed that they were kidnapped around the Gurara Dam area.

“The troops also recovered 90 cattle left behind by the fleeing bandits.

“The animals will be handed over to the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority for proper identification.”

