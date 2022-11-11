Troops kill notorious bandit commander, Dogo Maikasuwa, in Kaduna

Troops have killed a notorious bandit commander, popularly called Dogo Maikasuwa during a clearance operation in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

He said: “After an era of terror and evading security forces, the Kaduna State Government can authoritatively report that the notorious bandit commander known as Dogo Maikasuwa has met his end.

“This action was made known in operational feedback from security agencies.

“Painstaking investigations revealed the atrocities he carried out with impunity in hard-to-reach locations.

“Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion, led a series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens on the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas.”

The commissioner described the slain bandit as one of the deadliest criminals in the state.

Aruwan added: “Maikasuwa always appeared in green camouflage military fatigues and wielded an AK-47 rifle.

“Such was his appearance during the duel with security forces which ultimately consumed him.

“Maikasuwa led his bandits to engage in operations with cruelty, often killing kidnapped victims when ransoms are delayed or considered meager.

“In his final stand, the notorious bandit in the company of his foot soldiers ran into an ambush laid by operatives in a forest in the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries.

“The security forces after the fierce battle successfully neutralized the bandit leader and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, five rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles, and one set of camouflage military fatigues.

“The other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds. It was further gathered that one of them died from injuries sustained in the fierce battle, with his remains carried away by other fleeing elements.”

