2023: PDP asks court to disqualify Sanwo-Olu, 40 others in Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to nullify the nomination of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1972/22, the party also prayed the court to invalidate the nomination of 40 Lagos State House of Assembly candidates over the late submission of their nomination forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The plaintiff claimed the ruling party contravened Sections 29 and 30(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates political parties to submit nomination forms of candidates not later than 180 days before the conduct of the election.

PDP told the court that APC failed to submit the nomination list containing the names of Sanwo-Olu and the 40 House of Assembly candidates within the approved timeline.



The party asked the court to declare that APC was not eligible to participate and field a candidate in the 2023 elections in Lagos.

“An order setting aside or nullifying forthwith the purported sponsorship and/or nomination of the 3rd-43rd defendants by the 2nd defendant (APC) to the 1st defendant (INEC) in respect of the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly elections in Lagos state.

“An order of injunction restraining the 1st defendant either by herself, agents, privies, surrogates or any other person(s) whosoever from according recognition to the 2nd — 43rd Defendants or in any manner whatsoever featuring or parading the 2nd— 43rd Defendants as a political party and candidate respectively in the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly,” the party stated.

