2023 the perfect time to repay Tinubu for supporting Buhari – APC committee

The Director of Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), North-West, Alhaji Aminu Jaji, said on Thursday the region was indebted to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Jaji, who stated this at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, said the 2023 election was the perfect opportunity for the region to pay back the former Lagos State governor for his roles in President Muhammadu Buhari’s success in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He declared that the North-West, the region with the highest number of voters, would determine who succeeds Buhari next year.

The APC chieftain stressed that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would pose no threat to Tinubu in the North-West next year.

Jaji said: “The best thing that we can do in 2023 is to pay back to Tinubu who has supported our son (President Muhammadu Buhari) to be president twice. It is time to pay back what the other zone did to our son, a father and a role model, that is President Muhammadu Buhari.

“So, it is time to give some support to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu unconditionally, but with conditions that he is going to make Northern Nigeria, most especially, great.

“I’m extremely concerned that the task before this important committee considering the fact that the North-West constitutes the majority of the electorates in Nigeria and is a determining factor for whoever is going to be the next president of this country.

“But the other challenge that we all need to address is that in 2015, we had a presidential candidate who happened to be a platform, the same as 2019, he’s a platform. But now we have a candidate who is a flag bearer and the only thing we can do to address the difference between the two is the work of this important committee that will disseminate and sensitize the people of North-West.”

