News
Court disqualifies 16 APC Assembly candidates in Rivers
Justice Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday disqualified 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The affected constituencies are – Andoni, Etche 1 and 2, Tai, Gokana, Eleme, Port Harcourt City 1, 2 and 3, Khana 1 and 2, Okrika, Ahoada West, and Obio-Akpor 1 and 2.
The judge, who delivered the ruling in an application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held that the party had sufficiently proved that the APC primaries that produced the candidates were not monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO: Rivers APC alleges PDP plotting to exclude opposition from 2023 elections
He also dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the APC challenging the court’s jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter.
The judge, however, upheld the nomination of the party’s candidates in Emohua, Ahoada East 1 and 2, Ikwerre, Omuma, Ogu Bolo, Bonny, Asari Toru, Akuku Toru 1 and 2, Ogba Egbema Ndoni 1 and 2, Opobo-Nkoru, Abual-Odua, Oyigbo, and Degema constituencies.
