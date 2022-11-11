2023: Atiku blames Borno leaders for attack on convoy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday alleged that political leaders in Borno State were behind the attack on his convoy in the state.

A former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, said during the week that suspected hoodlums attacked the PDP presidential candidate’s convoy during a campaign rally in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He added that at least 74 persons were injured in the incident.

However, the Borno State police command has dismissed the claim.

Atiku stated this at a press conference shortly after a private meeting with former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), in Minna, Niger State.

He said: “The Borno incident is most unfortunate, we signed a peace accord and it is unfortunate; the whole thing was sponsored by the political leadership of the state.”

READ ALSO: PDP accuses APC of masterminding attack on Atiku convoy in Borno

On his trip to Babangida’s home, the former Vice President said it was usual for politicians to pay their respects to the former military ruler because of his contributions to the country.

He also promised to address the demands of the five aggrieved PDP governors.

Atiku added: “We will continue to come and pay our respect to them and remind them of their contribution to this country. We consider them fathers of post-war independence and they also nurse the current democratic dispensation in the country.”

“The impasse is a family affair and it will be resolved before the 2023 presidential election. You will see a very, very united and strong PDP that will face the elections.”

