News
Two die in Bauchi flood
Flood on Thursday killed at least two people in Filiin Shagari, Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State.
The victims were simply identified as Rakiya (35) and Habiba (7).
One Magaji of Unguwar Kanwa was injured and currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.
Eyewitnesses told journalists on Friday the building the victims were living collapsed on them during a heavy downpour in the area.
Read also:15 corpses recovered from flooded Borno river
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had last month issued an alert on heavy rainfall and possible flooding in five Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The states are Bauchi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau.
Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) visited the affected areas on Friday to access the level of damages.
The SEMA officials appealed to the people to adhere to the NiMET’s warning and move away from flood-prone areas.
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...