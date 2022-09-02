Two die in Bauchi flood

Flood on Thursday killed at least two people in Filiin Shagari, Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State.

The victims were simply identified as Rakiya (35) and Habiba (7).

One Magaji of Unguwar Kanwa was injured and currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Friday the building the victims were living collapsed on them during a heavy downpour in the area.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had last month issued an alert on heavy rainfall and possible flooding in five Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The states are Bauchi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) visited the affected areas on Friday to access the level of damages.

The SEMA officials appealed to the people to adhere to the NiMET’s warning and move away from flood-prone areas.

By Yemi Kanji

