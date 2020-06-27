Two die in Bauchi fuel tanker explosion

At least two persons were killed in a fuel tanker explosion at Azare in Katagum local government area of Bauchi State on Saturday morning.

An unspecified number of people were also wounded in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m. when the tanker, which had discharged its content at a filling station along the General Hospital Road in the town, went up in flames.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident.

He said the injured persons had been rushed to a hospital in the area.

