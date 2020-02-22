Fuel tanker explosion injures three, razes five houses in Ogun

At least three persons including a woman, her daughter and a vulcaniser suffered varying degrees of burns after a petrol tanker fell and exploded at Ijaiye-Tutun, Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun State on Friday.
The victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, for medical attention.
The victims were Ashimiyu Otunba, Risikatu Otunba and her daughter.
At least five houses, several shops, and a mosque were razed by the ensuing inferno.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that the incident occurred when the fuel tanker suffered a flat tyre.
One of the eyewitnesses, who preferred to speak under the condition of anonymity, said the tanker was trying to negotiate a bend on the road when it tilted and fell by the roadside.
She said: “The tanker had a flat tyre and in the process of trying to fix it, the tanker exploded and even the vulcanizer who was to work on the tyre was affected.
READ ALSO: Police vehicle crushes two students to death in Jigawa
“The vulcanizer was fixing a motorcycle tyre when the tanker exploded.
“Many houses were affected with some razed down completely. In fact, a mosque was also affected.”
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- We have nothing to do with jeering of Oshiomhole – Edo govt - February 22, 2020
- NAF kills several ISWAP commanders in Borno air raids - February 22, 2020
- Nigerian govt to use Abacha’s loot for critical projects, Bagudu will get nothing – Malami - February 22, 2020