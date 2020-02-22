Police vehicle crushes two students to death in Jigawa

Two schoolgirls were crushed to death and four others injured by a police van chasing suspected criminals in Mallalladori local government area of Jihawa State on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said the police pursued the vehicle because of its refusal to stop at a checkpoint.

But the spokesman of the state police command, Abdu Jinjiri, told journalists that only one schoolgirl who was on her way home after the school hours was killed in the incident.

He said: “However, an angry mob reacted, leading to the injuring of four passengers travelling in the suspects’ vehicle, and burning of both the patrol vehicle and the other vehicle as well.”

Jinjiri, who described the incident as “unfortunate,” added that the injured persons had been taken to the hospital while the police officers were arrested.

