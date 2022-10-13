UAC Nigeria, Geregu top losers as Nigeria’s capital market drops N4.05bn in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.01 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This means the equity capitalization crashed by N4.05 billion from N25.889 trillion to N25.885 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 7.46 basis points to close with 47,524.38, down from 47,531.84 posted on Wednesday.

Investors traded 86.54 million shares valued at N2.09 billion in 3,264 deals on Thursday.

The investment fell short of the 155.18 million shares worth N3.65 billion which exchanged hands in 3,797 deals the previous day.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ list with a N0.19kobo rise in share price to move from N1.94kobo to N2.13kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.12kobo to move from N1.26kobo to N1.38kobo per share.

Fidson’s share value was up by N0.67kobo to end trading with N9.17kobo from N8.5kobo per share.

Chams gained N0.02 to close at N0.28kobo, above its opening price of N0.26kobo per share.

Livestock’s share traded upward by N0.07 to rise from N1.03 to N1.1kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1 to drop from N10.25kobo to N9.25kobo per share.

Geregu Power’s share price dropped by N10.9kobo to end trading at N110 from N120.9kobo per share.

Lasaco lost N0.06 to end trading with N0.84kobo from N0.9kobo per share.

Cornerstone lost N0.03 to drop from N0.55kobo N0.52kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share dropped from N3.6kobo to N3.48kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 19.15 million shares valued at N324.20 million.

Zenith Bank sold 8.53 million shares worth N166.48 million.

MTN Nigeria followed with 1.22 million shares valued at N240.96 million.

Geregu Power traded 1.10 million shares worth N122.69 million, while Access Corp traded 8.45 million shares valued at N67.43 million.

