UBA’s Full-Year Profit up by 13%

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has posted a 13% rise in its after-tax profit for Full Year 2019.

The percentage increase translates to N10.482 billion increase over the figure posted by the lender at FY2018.

These and other details are contained in UBA’s Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Friday.

Revenue expanded by 11.54% from N362.922 billion at FY2018 to N404.830 billion in the relative period of last year.

UBA’s Profit Before Tax leapt from N106.766 billion at FY2018 to N111.287 billion at FY2019, signalling 4.2% growth.

Profit After Tax (PAT) climbed to N89.089 billion at FY2019 up from the N78.607 billion recorded in the same period of 2018.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of UBA appreciated by 14.5%, moving from N2.20 at FY2018 to N2.52 in the period under review.

With outstanding shares of 34,199,421,368, UBA’s market capitalisation as of today is in excess of N229.136 billion.

The dividend yield of UBA is 12.69% while its Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio is 2.66.

It is currently trading above its fair value.

UBA closed on the floor of the NSE Friday at N7 per share.

