Ukraine’s President vows to fight on as Kyiv comes under heavy bombardment

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, has pledge to fight on and never surrender as the capital, Kyiv, came under heavy bombardment by Russian forces.

In a video filmed outside his office on Saturday morning, Zelenskyy is seen pledging to fight on as Russia’s invading forces stormed towards the capital.

“I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth. We won’t put down weapons,” he said, while urging Ukrainians not to believe in “fake news about our army’s surrender” as Russian troops storm towards the capital.

“A lot of fake information has appeared on the internet saying that I allegedly called on our army to lay down its arms and that evacuation is under way.

“Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this. This is what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!” he said.

In an earlier video shot on Friday night, Zelenskyy had told the nation that “we must withstand tonight” as he warned of an impending Russian assault in Kyiv and other cities across the country.

“This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities in our country are under attack. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, our guys and girls in Donbas, the cities of southern Ukraine and especially Kyiv. We cannot lose the capital,” Zelenskyy said.

“I address our defenders. On all fronts tonight, the enemy will use all of its forces at disposal to break our resistance, dishonourably, cruelly and inhumanely. Tonight they will go on assault. We must all understand what awaits us. We must withstand tonight,” he added.

