Tech
UK’s ecommerce startup, Moot, closes $18M investment
A UK-based ecommerce startup, Moot, has closed an $18M investment intended to help it push sales unification online.
The founder, Nick Moutter, disclosed this in a statement detailing the prospect of the startup.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the round was led by Espresso Capital.
According to Moutter, the team built the technology from scratch, adapting relevant solutions to scale.
He said: “When starting that business, we needed a whole host of technology and tools. We decided to build most of what we needed from scratch, rather than licensing it.
“We realised there was a huge demand in industry particularly among companies in the second stage of growth, where they are hitting the ceiling of Shopify, and looking for more advanced solutions to scale.”
Founded in 2019, the platform allows companies to manage sales across different channels in a single place.
In addition, the startup claims to provide clients with a centralised database so that retailers can clearly monitor the activity of sales across all of the fragmented ecommerce landscape.
