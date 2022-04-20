UAE’s QiDZ closes undisclosed investment from CASF

A UAE-based digital marketplace, QiDZ, has announced closing an undisclosed investment from the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF).

The Founder and CEO of QiDZ, Simona Agolini, revealed this in a press statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

The entertainment digital marketplace was founded in 2017 by Claudia Ribas, Ines Mena, Nourhan Hassan, Simona Agolini and Therese Hundt.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that QiDZ is a family-related platform that offers deals, education and entertainment-related activities and online restaurant bookings.

Speaking on the development, Simona said:

Read also: UK’s ecommerce startup, Moot, closes $18M investment

“As parents ourselves, we know how important it is to find relevant entertainment activities for our families that are customized to our needs. We are excited that with this investment we will be able to continue expanding our offering and reach and empower more parents to make the right choices for their families.”

The new round of financing is expected to fuel QiDZ’s regional expansion, improving its tech infrastructure and adding talent.

Commending the team, Aly El Shalakany, CEO of the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund, which is a micro venture capital fund that invests in early-stage startups in the Middle East and Africa, expressed confidence in the startup’s growth.

He said: “Anyone who has kids can immediately identify with the need for this service and how important it is to connect families with kids’ entertainment activities that are customized to their needs.

“Simona and her co-founders have built a compelling solution and have scaled the business in a very impressive way in a short period of time. The best is yet to come and we are excited to be a part of their journey.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now