Unknown lady caught on camera allegedly setting fire on Abuja supermarket

An unidentified lady has been caught on a Closed-Circuit (CCTV) footage allegedly setting fire on the Prince Ebeano Supermarket in Abuja.

In the footage which surfaced on social media at the weekend, the lady was seen standing by one of the aisles, looking out for passers-by before setting fire on a product displayed on one of the supermarket shelves.

She quietly walked away from the scene after the act while the products went up in flames.

Ripples Nigeria had on July 18 reported the fire incident at the supermarket.

READ ALSO: Fire razes Abuja supermarket

Firefighters from Asokoro, Garki, Games Village, and the National Judicial Institute in Abuja were later deployed to the scene to quell the inferno.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service, Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the cause of the inferno was unknown.

However, the CCTV footage has not been confirmed by the management of the supermarket.

watch the video below:

Join the conversation

Opinions