Metro
Bandits abduct another monarch in Kaduna
Bandits on Monday afternoon abducted the traditional ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Jaba local government area of Kaduna State, Danladi Gyet Maude.
The monarch, who is in his 80s, was abducted on his farm located in Gitata, a border town between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.
However, the traditional ruler’s aides were left behind by the criminals.
READ ALSO: HURIWA accuses Buhari of pampering terrorists, bandits
Maude’s abduction came two weeks after the Emir of Kajuru, Kajuru LGA, Alhassan Adamu, was abducted by bandits from his palace.
The 85-year-old monarch regained freedom 24 hours later.
The Kaduna State police command is yet to react to the latest abduction in the state.
