News
US, Nigerian forces train for maritime security
Officers from the Nigerian Navy’s Special Boat Service have completed a five-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with a team from the United States Army Special Forces in order to safeguard the security of Nigerian waterways from illegal and uncontrolled operations such as trafficking and piracy.
The exercise is part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Nigerian military that provide opportunities for Nigerian military and U.S. elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships.
According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria from the US embassy, throughout the JCET, the American military trainers and the Nigerian Navy special operations forces trained together on a broad range of land-based skills and tactics, such as countering improvised explosive devises (IEDs).
Part of the statement reads: “The magnitude of this summer’s engagements demonstrate the strategic importance of the United States-Nigeria bilateral relationship: the U.S. is delivering A-29 SUPER TUCANOs as part of the largest defense sale to an African country; the United States Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps are scheduled for extensive programs in Nigeria beyond pre-COVID levels. These engagements build on a longstanding security partnership, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea.
Read also: Maritime workers shut down operations at Intels over staff retrenchment
“The U.S. and Nigeria cooperate on maritime security, military professionalization including human rights, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, defense trade, and strengthening governance,” the statement said.
Acting U.S. Consulate Political and Economic Chief Merrica Heaton was quoted as saying that the U.S. government works closely with all the services of the Nigerian military to provide technical assistance, equipment, and professional exchange and training opportunities.
According to her, the JCET is part of a close and continuous military partnership between the United States and Nigeria spanning decades to strengthen defense ties and promote regional security.
“The United States Mission to Nigeria is a steadfast partner — helping combat maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea, counter violent extremists in the Northeast, and enforce the rule of law throughout the region,” Heaton added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....