US VISA SANCTIONS: Hold Buhari Presidency, APC responsible, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to hold the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the negative impacts of the proposed travel sanctions imposed on the country by the United States (US).

In a statement by its national Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party described the sanction as yet another huge “misfortune brought by the Buhari Presidency and the APC which have continued to wreck our nation with its compromised handling of security issues, in addition to escalated bloodletting and human rights violation under their watch.”

The party also lamented that the travel ban would have grave consequences on economic, educational, and healthcare opportunities; hurt family and social ties as well as further put pressure on our overall national economy.

“More depressing is that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been reversing diplomatic gains achieved by previous administrations while gradually pitching our nation against other countries of the world with its poor record on security, corruption and human right issues.

“Our party is worried that our nation that, have become a global destination and investment hub under the PDP, is now being pushed back to a pariah status under the incompetent and divisive APC, as reports from other members of the international community, including credible international organizations, have continued to raise concerns on security and human right issues under the Buhari administration.

“Only recently, our nation was rated as third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019 after Iran and Afghanistan, in the Global Terrorism Index rating by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

“This is in addition to damning reports by reputable organizations including Amnesty International (AI), Transparency International (TI), European Union (EU), United States Department of State among others, which in various independent reports, raised grave issues of escalated corruption, violation of human rights, disregard to rule of law, abuse of processes, election rigging and poor handling of security issues under the APC,” the statement read.

Further noting that Buhari’s administration had failed to rejig its security high command despite the calls by Nigerians, in the face of worsening security challenges and mass killings under their charge, the PDP said it was worrisome that the APC-led administration had failed to take a decisive step to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of acts of terrorism including the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti, Kogi and other parts of the country under the current administration.

