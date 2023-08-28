Violence may erupt in Plateau LGs, as APC, PDP chairmen set to resume offices, workers to stay at home

The Plateau State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has embarked on an indefinite strike in a bid to avoid a clash between supporters of reinstated Local Government chairmen and the caretaker chairmen recently inaugurated by Gov. Caleb Mutfwang.

The strike which begins on Monday (today), according to the NULGE Chairman in the state, Yohana Makwin Arondon, becomes inevitable following a directive by the State Police Commissioner reinstating the 17 suspended LG chairmen in the state.

Arondon who addressed a press conference in Jos on Sunday evening while announcing the strike, said the statement by the CP that the reinstated chairmen would be led by DPOs of their various LGAs to their offices on Monday has sent a wrong signal.

He added that the strike is borne out of fear that there could be a possible clash between supporters of the APC and PDP at the various secretariats.

“We’re at variance with the earlier directive whereupon the press release is asking for the suspended local government chairmen and councillors to resume office on Monday 28/08/2023,” the union said in a communique released at the end of the press conference.

“While as a union, we are not concerned with the political tussle over the matter, our concern is for the safety of our members (workers) whose safety and welfare is uncertain as the situation is unpredictable.

“We have therefore called this press conference in order to let Nigerians and concerned authorities know our predicament.

“Accordingly, as a union whose members salary is the Ieast in the state, we shall not further risk the lives of our members as result of this tussle, hence the union has resolved at an emergency state executive council meeting held today, Sunday, 27/08/2023 for a total strike action effective 12.00 midnight until this matter is resolved.

“This decision has become necessary in order not for innocent members of the union to be caught in the web of the police release,” the communique stated.

The genesis of the crisis came after Governor Mutfwang suspended the LG chairmen who were elected on the platform of APC for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The governor had, following the suspension of the chairmen, appointed caretaker chairmen to take charge of the councils, a development that led the embattled chairmen to drag the governor to court.

In early August, an appeal court sitting in Jos had ordered that the suspended chairmen should be reinstated in office, a directive that the police has decided to follow.

