We are not recruiting, SEC warns Nigerians of fake vacancy ads | Ripples Nigeria

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged the general public to be careful about messages in the public about an ongoing recruitment exercise.

The commission, in a statement posted on its website, warned that the referenced websites are fictitious and urged Nigerians to disregard any message or advert on ongoing recruitment.

Part of the statement reads: “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (‘the Commission’) has been drawn to several websites and blogs purportedly affiliated to the Commission which are said to be advertising ongoing ‘recruitment exercise’ by the Commission.”

The Commission went on to warn the public to be careful as there was no ongoing recruitment at the moment.

“This is to inform the general public that the referenced websites and blogs are fake and that no such recruitment exercise is being carried out.

“For the avoidance of doubt, SEC has not advertised any vacancies and is not currently recruiting,” the statement added.

The SEC further advised Nigerians to disregard the said websites and blogs on which the messages were circulating from.

