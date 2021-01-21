‘We look forward to working with new US government,’ Buhari tells Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated the new United States President, Joe Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris on their inauguration.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the US on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said he looked forward to working with the Biden presidency and expressed hope that the new administration in the US would mark a strong point in the cooperation and support for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Buhari congratulated the new US leaders and the entire country on the successful transition, which marks an important historical inflection point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.

READ ALSO: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of America

The statement read: “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty, and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.

“President Buhari and all Nigerians rejoice with President Joe Biden, sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected Vice President of the United States has an African and Asian ancestry.”

Join the conversation

Opinions