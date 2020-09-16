West African leaders hope to see civilian govt installed in Mali within days –Akufo-Addo

Leaders in West Africa hope to see a civilian government installed in Mali within days, so says Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Tuesday after talks between regional leaders and the military junta that seized power in Mali last month, Mr Akufo-Addo said the regional bloc, ECOWAS, would lift sanctions “the minute” civilians were in place to take over in Mali.

ECOWAS leaders met in Ghanaian capital, Accra, for the talks on Mali’s political crisis.

The leader of Mali’s junta, Col Assimi Goita, as well as representatives from the United Nations and African Union also attended.

West African leaders fear that the security situation in Mali could deteriorate and undermine efforts made in defeating Islamist insurgents in the north.

This came after the 18-month transition government proposed by the head of Mali’s military junta, Col. Assimi Goita, on Saturday was rejected by opposition which described the deal as a ‘power grab’.

The M5-RFP opposition group, which took part in the negotiations, said on Sunday the resulting document was an attempt by military leaders to “grab and confiscate power”.

It also said the document did not take into account what it said was a majority vote for a civilian interim leader, and “did not reflect the views and decisions of the Malian people”.

