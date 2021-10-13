When art collectors, enthusiasts gathered for two-day immersive art and crafts fair

The Canal West Mall located in Lekki, Lagos State came alive on the 9th and 10th of October, 2021, as art enthusiasts and collectors gathered for a two-day immersive art and crafts fair tagged ‘POP UP’.

The event organised by Kurating in partnership with Canal West Mall with the theme; ‘THE WAY YOU ARE’ featured a diverse range of creative works, promoting the inspired art of young gifted Nigerians who explore the theme in imaginative and original ways.

While speaking to journalists during the second day of the art fair, Jesam Obono, one of the curators of the Pop Up art exhibition said that the idea behind the event was to organise something that everyone would enjoy.

On putting heads together with her team to organise the event, Jesam said; “It was really hectic putting this art exhibition together with the team and the major push is to have the end goal in mind which we thought out in the first place.

“You must have finished your exhibition in your head before moving ahead to thrash out the actual plan you have thought out for the art fair, and later possibly seek consultation from those who are well versed in the art of organising successful exhibitions if need be.

“Part of the process is also working with Canal West Mall to get the plan actualised by using their resources and we also leveraged on our partnership with Kurating- a curating company for art works, using their audience and means to ensure we organise a hitch-free art fair”.

Working with varying styles and materials, and inspired by different muses, the exhibited works explored a range of relevant modern-day issues- like identity, civil rights, gender issues and social justice – contributing to current conversations in interesting ways.

The art fair provided collectors, art enthusiasts and the general public the opportunity to experience and purchase quality art and craft in a fun and relaxing environment whilst connecting with the community.

The art fair featured at least twenty different works of immensely talented artists including; Anthonia Ndukauba, Ene Jessica, Adeduro Oluwateniola, Olaniyi Omotayo, Tejiri Esewhaye, Usoro Iniobong Daniel, Adekile Mayowa, Seidougha Linus Eyimegha and Abdulazeez Ganiat among others.

