Why I stayed away from Twitter after guber election defeat —Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress- turned politician, Funke Akindele, has explained why she stayed away from the microblogging platform, Twitter, after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeat in the last governorship election in Lagos State.

Akindele was the running mate to the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, who finished third in the March 18 election behind the eventual winner, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Following the PDP’s defeat, the actress deleted all of her political-related posts and stayed away from Twitter until her recent return.

READ ALSO: God chose Jandor to change Lagos story – Funke Akindele

Upon her return to Twitter, a curious fan asked the actress why she exited the app after the election.

“Madam Funke, I site you… Longest time.. you run away from us abi wot happen?” the fan wrote.

Akindele quickly responded, saying: “Dem too dey insult people on this app, so I stay off.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now