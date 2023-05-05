Entertainment
Why I stayed away from Twitter after guber election defeat —Funke Akindele
Nollywood actress- turned politician, Funke Akindele, has explained why she stayed away from the microblogging platform, Twitter, after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeat in the last governorship election in Lagos State.
Akindele was the running mate to the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, who finished third in the March 18 election behind the eventual winner, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.
Following the PDP’s defeat, the actress deleted all of her political-related posts and stayed away from Twitter until her recent return.
READ ALSO: God chose Jandor to change Lagos story – Funke Akindele
Upon her return to Twitter, a curious fan asked the actress why she exited the app after the election.
“Madam Funke, I site you… Longest time.. you run away from us abi wot happen?” the fan wrote.
Akindele quickly responded, saying: “Dem too dey insult people on this app, so I stay off.”
