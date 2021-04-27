Wike imposes curfew on Rivers land borders over deadly attacks | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Wike imposes curfew on Rivers land borders over deadly attacks
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed curfew in all areas close to the neighbouring states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo.
Wike, who announced this in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, said the curfew which would take effect from Wednesday night was necessitated by recent security breaches and deadly attacks in the state.
He added that the curfew would be in force from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.
Unknown gunmen had on Saturday night killed nine security agents including three officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in the state,
Wike said: “The government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements in and out of the state from the land borders of the state.
“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed in and out of Rivers State from 8:00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from Wednesday, 28 April until further notice.
“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the state must do so before 8:00 p.m. when the curfew shall come into force daily.”
The governor said security agencies had been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance with the curfew at all borders, entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.
READ ALSO: Attack on security agents in Rivers unjustified, barbaric – Wike
He decried the gruesome murder of the Customs, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel along the Port Harcourt – Owerri expressway by armed attackers.
“Similarly on Sunday, the state witnessed another deadly attack and killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army right at Abua town in Abua Odual local government area,” Wike added.
He said the security agencies were investigating these attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, adding that nobody knows where and when the next attack would take place.
“Neither do we also know the motives of the deranged characters or groups behind these senseless assaults on our state and the lives of security operatives working to keep us safe and secure.
“However, what is obvious is that the attackers and their sponsors are people who came from outside Rivers State.
“As a government, we are determined to doing everything within our powers to prevent re-occurrence of such murderous acts aimed at creating an atmosphere of gross insecurity and panic among citizens.
“In view of its implications on the security of the state and citizens, and in the discharge of our constitutional responsibility, the government has decided to impose restrictions.
“The restrictions would affect movements into and out of the state from the land borders,” the governor concluded.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...