Wike imposes curfew on Rivers land borders over deadly attacks | Ripples Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed curfew in all areas close to the neighbouring states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo.

Wike, who announced this in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, said the curfew which would take effect from Wednesday night was necessitated by recent security breaches and deadly attacks in the state.

He added that the curfew would be in force from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

Unknown gunmen had on Saturday night killed nine security agents including three officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in the state,

Wike said: “The government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements in and out of the state from the land borders of the state.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed in and out of Rivers State from 8:00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from Wednesday, 28 April until further notice.

“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the state must do so before 8:00 p.m. when the curfew shall come into force daily.”

The governor said security agencies had been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance with the curfew at all borders, entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

He decried the gruesome murder of the Customs, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel along the Port Harcourt – Owerri expressway by armed attackers.

“Similarly on Sunday, the state witnessed another deadly attack and killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army right at Abua town in Abua Odual local government area,” Wike added.

He said the security agencies were investigating these attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, adding that nobody knows where and when the next attack would take place.

“Neither do we also know the motives of the deranged characters or groups behind these senseless assaults on our state and the lives of security operatives working to keep us safe and secure.

“However, what is obvious is that the attackers and their sponsors are people who came from outside Rivers State.

“As a government, we are determined to doing everything within our powers to prevent re-occurrence of such murderous acts aimed at creating an atmosphere of gross insecurity and panic among citizens.

“In view of its implications on the security of the state and citizens, and in the discharge of our constitutional responsibility, the government has decided to impose restrictions.

“The restrictions would affect movements into and out of the state from the land borders,” the governor concluded.

