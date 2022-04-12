Metro
Woman brutalises housemaid with hot knife for spending N100 on food
A woman simply identified as Evidence Eseoghene has reportedly ran away from home after she allegedly brutalized her 10-year-old housemaid, Victory Oghenovo, for taking N100 to buy snacks in Lagos.
Oghenovo, who also worked as Point of Sale (PoS) operator for the woman in the Lekki area of the state, took the money from the day’s transactions to feed herself last Thursday.
An eyewitness told journalists that when the woman discovered that the girl had taken money from the day’s transaction put pepper on the teenager’s eyes and subsequently tortured her with hot knife.
The matter was later reported to a non-governmental organization, Advocate for Children and Vulnerable People’s Network (ACVPN).
“The girl collapsed on Friday at her shop where she did PoS for her aunty. People gathered there and asked her what the problem was; she said her back was hurting.
“We opened the back and saw burns. we asked the girl what happened to her, she said she used N100 to buy puff puff and Zobo when she was hungry on Thursday.
When she got to the house, the aunt put pepper in her eye, placed a knife on fire, and burnt her with it. I immediately took her to the Elemoro police station and discovered she had other scars,” the eyewitness said.
