World Bank warns of looming food crises in northern Nigeria amid govt farming plans

The World Bank has issued a stark warning about potential for food crises in seven Nigerian states, citing high levels of insecurity and armed conflict as key drivers.

According to the bank’s latest Food Security report, these factors have significantly reduced living standards in the North-west and North-east regions, putting millions at risk of food insecurity.

The report identifies Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Yobe, Sokoto, and Zamfara as the most vulnerable states. These areas are already grappling with ongoing insurgencies and banditry, further exacerbating food insecurity issues.

It stated, “It is projected that most areas in West and Central Africa will remain minimally food insecure until May 2024, with some being categorised as Stressed IPC 2. Nigeria (far north of Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states) will be at crisis food security levels, mostly because of persistent insecurity and armed conflict and deteriorating livelihoods.”

Read Also: Expert faults Nigerian govt’s plans to open food reserves in February

The report further added that other countries in the West African region such as Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger will experience varying degrees of food insecurity.

It stated that areas in Northeastern states such Abadam, Bama, Guzamala, Marte etc would experience emergency food security levels as a result of limited household food stock and access to market and humanitarian aid.

The World Bank’s concerns extend beyond Nigeria’s borders. The report predicts that most areas in West and Central Africa will likely remain minimally food insecure until May 2024. This highlights the wider regional context of food insecurity challenges, requiring coordinated efforts across multiple countries.

Despite the grim outlook, the Nigerian government has announced plans to cultivate 323,000 hectares of farmland for wheat, rice, maize, and cassava during the 2024 dry season farming season. While this initiative demonstrates a commitment to addressing food security, experts point out several potential challenges.

Firstly, ensuring security in conflict-ridden areas to enable farmers to cultivate these lands remains a major hurdle. Secondly, the effectiveness of such large-scale farming initiatives often depends on infrastructural support, including access to water, fertilizers, and storage facilities.

Addressing these logistical challenges would be crucial for the success of the government’s plan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now