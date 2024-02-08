News
Tinubu orders recitation of National Pledge at public gatherings
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday ordered the mandatory recitation of the National Pledge at every public engagement in the country.
Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the directive at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 3,112 housing-unit Renewed Hope City at Karsana, Abuja.
He said the directive was at promoting the nation’s ideals, and abiding by its established norms.
The president urged Nigerians to uphold the country’s glory and demonstrate absolute respect for national symbols.
He said: “Before I left home this morning, I asked for a printout of the National Pledge, and we have to relaunch it again at this event. The relaunch is about being committed to the values, greatness, and hope of our country. It is our pledge to Nigeria, our country, to be faithful, loyal, and honest.
“To serve Nigeria with all your strength – we saw it on the field of play yesterday. We were all rejoicing. Everyone one of us loves victory. We love to win. When you are positive and you are hopeful, Nigeria is winning.
“We will defend our unity and uphold Nigeria’s glory in every way possible because we are Nigerians, and we have no other country.
“We did not say it will be Eldorado and smooth all the way. But we are confident that this country will excel in all ramifications.”
