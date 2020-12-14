Yobe records 12 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Yobe State government said on Monday 12 fresh COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the state.

The Co-Chairman of the state’s Rapid Response Team, Mr. Abdullahi Danchuwa, who disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu, said the new cases brought the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 108.

According to him, the new cases were detected at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Nengere local government area of the state.

Danchuwa said those infected with the virus had been moved to the isolation centre within the camp.

“They are going to be on treatment and remain at the isolation centre for at least, 14 days,” he said.

The chairman added that there were more than 400 blood samples of suspected COVID-19 cases awaiting analyses at the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu.

He also listed Damaturu, Nguru, Bade, Potiskum and Geidam as some of the COVID-19 risk areas in the state.

Danchuwa told journalists that the team has not stopped educating the people of the state on the need for strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The official added: “There are multi-dimensional partners supporting our response to COVID-19.

“Lafiya, a pro-United Kingdom project, is supporting us with sensitisation, training as well as infection prevention and control materials.

“Just last week, it provided some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 11 primary healthcare centres in the state.

“In short, all hands are on deck to ensure that we reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.”

