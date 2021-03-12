‘You are not qualified to criticise South-South governors,’ Wike tells Akpabio | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘You are not qualified to criticise South-South governors,’ Wike tells Akpabio
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday knocked the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over his comments on the South-South governors.
Akpabio had said during the week the South-South governors lack the power to give directives to President Muhammadu Buhari on the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He also charged the people of the region to ask the governors how they manage the funds accrued to the various states from the Federation Account.
But in a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt, Wike said the ex-Akwa Ibom governor is not qualified to criticise or tell the people of Niger Delta to ask their governors what they do with funds.
He also threatened to teach Akpabio a lesson over the matter.
READ ALSO: Akpabio rates Gov Wike’s achievement in 2years above Buhari’s govt
The governor said: “Akpabio be careful!!! We know what Akpabio was doing when he was a governor. Now he has the immunity to insult South-South governors, we will meet one day.
“If his people loved him so much, why did he lose elections into the Senate? Now you will come and talk to us.
“When you were begging governors to come and beg on your behalf, you didn’t know how they were fighting you. Now you are abusing us. I will abuse you back at the appropriate time. Today is an introduction.
“This is why Nigeria cannot move forward because everyone is running away. When they say EFCC wants to come, you will run to the other party, let them protect you. The government they say is fighting corruption.”
