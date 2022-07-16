News
Youths major victims of tragedy in Nigeria — Charly Boy
Nigerian recording artiste and social activist, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, has described the youth as being worse hit by the tragic happenings in Nigeria.
Charly Boy’s assertion, contained in a tweet on Saturday, came on the backdrop of the onerous experiences undergone by the youth in the country ruled by insensitive leaders.
Read also:Charly Boy says Peter Obi’s presence has activated ‘something’ in Nigeria’s history
According to him, the youth suffers the brunt of crises emanating from poor leadership in the country.
The artist thus charged the youth to take centre state and reclaim their country.
He said: “The youths are the major victims of the tragedy called Nigeria. On behalf of my generation, I apologize for all our inaction/docility for not pushing back forcefully being aware of all the Red flags. I believe that the salvation of Naija lies in ur hands, make una make me proud.”
