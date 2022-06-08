News
Charly Boy prepares to leave for Ghana if Atiku, Tinubu emerge as president
Nigerian recording artiste and social activist, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has explained in a Twitter post that he is prepared to leave Nigeria should either Abubakar Atiku or Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu emerge as the president of the country.
This comes after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded Primaries on Wednesday, June 8.
Atiku Abubakar also emerged the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Charly Boy has said that he will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar of PDP wins the 2023 Presidential election.
Charly Boy wrote:
“If any of these two jabagantis win, I go just leave una walker go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship.
Buhari, will look like a saint.
— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) June 8, 2022
