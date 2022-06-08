Charly Boy prepares to leave for Ghana if Atiku, Tinubu emerge as president

Nigerian recording artiste and social activist, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has explained in a Twitter post that he is prepared to leave Nigeria should either Abubakar Atiku or Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu emerge as the president of the country.

This comes after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded Primaries on Wednesday, June 8.

Atiku Abubakar also emerged the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Charly Boy wrote:

