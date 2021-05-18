10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. PDP governors demand devolution of power, state police
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Monday demanded devolution of power to states. Read more
2. Nigerian govt uncovered 476 fake news sites – Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday the Federal Government has uncovered over 400 websites managed by purveyors of fake news. Read more
3. Arewa urges Nigerian govt to ban foreign herdsmen, seek review of ECOWAS Protocol
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday urged the Federal Government to stop herdsmen from neighbouring West African countries from entering Nigeria. Read more
4. Nigeria needs $2bn annually to fund military – DHQ
The Defence Headquarters said on Monday the country needs about $2 billion (N826 billion) annually to fund its military to effectively combat the spate of insecurity in the country. Read more
5. Osinbajo distances self from 2023 presidential campaign
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday dissociated himself from a website mobilising support for his purported 2023 presidential bid. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 17, 2021
6. Nigeria’s inflation rate drops for first time in two years to 18.12% in April
Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped for the first time in two years to stand at 18.12 percent in April, beating analysts’ expectations. Read more
7. Nigeria’s stock investors lose N91.43bn. African Prudential, Wema Bank among top losers
Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N91.43 billion following the slump in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday. Read more
8. Reps plan to legalise use of Cannabis in Nigeria
The House of Representatives plans to legalise the use of Cannabis sativa for economic benefit in Nigeria. Read more
9. EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu, Rivers
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu and Rivers State. Read more
10. ‘Don’t join forces against Israel in Middle East conflict,’ CAN cautions Buhari
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against joining the Arab world in opposing Israel in the ongoing violence in the Middle East. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money
On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day
Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...
Latest Tech News
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...