10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. PDP governors demand devolution of power, state police

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Monday demanded devolution of power to states. Read more

2. Nigerian govt uncovered 476 fake news sites – Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday the Federal Government has uncovered over 400 websites managed by purveyors of fake news. Read more

3. Arewa urges Nigerian govt to ban foreign herdsmen, seek review of ECOWAS Protocol

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday urged the Federal Government to stop herdsmen from neighbouring West African countries from entering Nigeria. Read more

4. Nigeria needs $2bn annually to fund military – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said on Monday the country needs about $2 billion (N826 billion) annually to fund its military to effectively combat the spate of insecurity in the country. Read more

5. Osinbajo distances self from 2023 presidential campaign

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday dissociated himself from a website mobilising support for his purported 2023 presidential bid. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 17, 2021

6. Nigeria’s inflation rate drops for first time in two years to 18.12% in April

Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped for the first time in two years to stand at 18.12 percent in April, beating analysts’ expectations. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock investors lose N91.43bn. African Prudential, Wema Bank among top losers

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N91.43 billion following the slump in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday. Read more

8. Reps plan to legalise use of Cannabis in Nigeria

The House of Representatives plans to legalise the use of Cannabis sativa for economic benefit in Nigeria. Read more

9. EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu, Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu and Rivers State. Read more

10. ‘Don’t join forces against Israel in Middle East conflict,’ CAN cautions Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against joining the Arab world in opposing Israel in the ongoing violence in the Middle East. Read more

