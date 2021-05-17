Police arrests escaped prison inmate in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Imo State have arrested a suspected serial kidnapper and prison escapee, Eze Obinna, in the state.

Eze, who is a native of Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, was arrested last Tuesday over his alleged involvement in series of recent kidnap incidents in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikweokwu, confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a statement in Owerri on Monday.

READ ALSO: IGP fingers IPOB in attack on Owerri prison, deploys special force to Imo

Obinna, according to him, was arrested by the operatives of the command’s Quick Intervention Team.

He said the suspect allegedly formed another deadly kidnap gang terrorising residents of Owerri and environs after he escaped from prison.

The spokesman added that three AK 47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Join the conversation

Opinions