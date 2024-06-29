103 Nigerians deported from Turkey return home

At least 103 Nigerians deported from Turkey over migration-related issues returned to the country on Friday night.

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, received the returnees at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

Ahmed, who was represented at the forum by the Director of Migration Affairs in the commission, Amb. Catherine Udida, said the commission expected 110 deportees but received 103, all males.

He said: “Some of them have been in the deportation camp for some months, and now that they are here, we hope to follow up on all the allegations gathered in their profiling.

“We will go through the profiling forms because some of them have said that their passports were seized.

We are going to follow up with the Turkish authority because the passports are still the property of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, the NCFRMI is the mandate agency responsible for all returnees irrespective of their status.

“We equally have a programme where we train them and thereafter reintegrate them into the society,” he added.

