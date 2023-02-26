Nigeria donates $1m to earthquake victims in Turkey

The Federal Government has donated a $1m support fund to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, announced the donation when he led the federal government delegation to the country at the weekend.

The delegation was received by the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Ankara, the Turkish capital.

This followed the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake which killed 50,000 people earlier this month.

