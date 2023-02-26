INEC admits glitches on result viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday admitted that Nigerians are experiencing challenges on its Results Viewing Portal and expressed regret over people’s experiences on the portal.

In a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission explained that the challenge encountered by Nigerians in their bid to access the portal was due to “technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season.”

INEC stressed that the challenge was not due to any intrusion or sabotage of its systems as suggested by many Nigerians.

The statement read: “The problem is totally due to technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections. It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.

“Consequently, the Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of our systems, and that the IReV remains well-secured.

“Our technical team is working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, and users of the IReV would have noticed improvements since last night.

“We also wish to assure Nigerians that results from the Polling Unitcopies of which were issued to political parties, are safe on both the VAS and the IRe portal. These results cannot be tampered with and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.

““While we fully appreciate the concerns of the public on this situation and welcome various suggestions that we have received from concerned Nigerians, it is important to avoid statements and actions that can heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.

“We take full responsibility for the problems and regret the distress that they have caused the candidates, political parties, and the electorate.”

