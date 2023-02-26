News
Suspected bandits reportedly kill 13 in Benue communities
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed 13 people during attacks on three communities in Benue State on Sunday.
The affected communities – Tse Lgar, Tse- Magu, and Tse-Dudu are located in the Goma local government area of the state.
Residents told journalists that the attackers stormed the communities in the early hours of Sunday and killed eight people in Tse Lgar, three in Tse-Magu, and two in Tse-Dudu.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the attacks.
