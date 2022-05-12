11 die in Cameroon plane crash

At least nine passengers and two crew members were confirmed dead in a plane crash in Cameroon Wednesday.

The plane which was chartered by a company maintaining a trans-border oil pipeline in Cameroon was carrying workers when it crashed in a forest area in the central part of the country.

A transport ministry official, who confirmed the plane crash to journalists on Thursday, said “there were no survivors.”

He said the plane was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo in the east of the country when it came down.

